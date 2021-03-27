Tamil Nadu

UGC allows 40% of courses in a semester through online mode

Students may take up to 40% of the total courses in a semester in a programme through Swayam (Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds) as per the new notification of the University Grants Commission. The UGC has notified it in the gazette.

Swayam is the country’s national Massive Open Online Course (MOOCs) platform. The UGC, as the national coordinator for non-technology PG courses, developed 145 MOOCs and offered 208 MOOCs on Swayam platform.

For details, visit www.usc.ac.in/ pdfnews /82897_SWAYAM-Regulations- 20-40percent.pdf

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 27, 2021 5:09:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/ugc-allows-40-of-courses-in-a-semester-through-online/article34173952.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY