UGC allows 40% of courses in a semester through online mode

Approval granted for study through ‘Swayam’

Students may take up to 40% of the total courses in a semester in a programme through Swayam (Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds) as per the new notification of the University Grants Commission. The UGC has notified it in the gazette.

Swayam is the country’s national Massive Open Online Course (MOOCs) platform. The UGC, as the national coordinator for non-technology PG courses, developed 145 MOOCs and offered 208 MOOCs on Swayam platform.

For details, visit www.usc.ac.in/ pdfnews /82897_SWAYAM-Regulations- 20-40percent.pdf