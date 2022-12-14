Udhayanidhi approves inclusion of Silambam, Kabaddi at all levels, in games for Chief Minister’s Trophy

December 14, 2022 03:23 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who assumed office on Wednesday after he was sworn-in, signed three files including one to include Silambam and Kabadii at all levels, in the State games for the Chief Minister’s Trophy conducted by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT).

A State government press release said that earlier only 10 sports events were conducted under the Chief Minister’s Trophy. Now, it has been decided to increase the number to 16, by including traditional games.

Participation of persons with disabilities, the general public and government employees in these events will also be encouraged.

Mr. Udhayanidhi sanctioned ₹47.04 crore for conducting the CM’s Trophy event and the formation of State-level coordination committees, district youth welfare and sports development committees and another committee, to conduct district-level sports.

Pensions for needy sportspersons

The Minister also signed a file to approve the scheme to grant pensions to needy sportspersons.

Kabaddi players H. Jaffar and K. Krishnamoorthy from Karur district and A. Christopher from Thoothukudi, powerlifting player G. Ponsadayan from Salem, S. Jagannathan from Coimbatore, R. Kuthalingam from Tenkasi, weightlifting player V. Govindaraj from Tiruvarur, ball badminton player A.L. Kaleel Rahman from Coimbatore and chess player S. Sivarajan from Kanniyakumari district have been given pensions under the scheme.

They will receive ₹3,000 per month from March 2022 to August 2022 and from August, they will get ₹6,000 per month.

Another file Mr. Udhayanidhi signed was to give ₹4 lakh to Ms. Niveditha Nair, who won a silver medal in the a pistol competition at the Junior World Championship held in Peru by the International Shooting Sport Federation last year.