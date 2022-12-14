Udhayanidhi approves inclusion of Silambam, Kabaddi at all levels, in games for Chief Minister’s Trophy

December 14, 2022 03:23 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The newly-inducted Youth Welfare & Sports Development Minister has increased the number of games for the CM’s Trophy to 16; he has also approved of pensions to be paid to needy sportspersons in the State

The Hindu Bureau

Udhayanidhi Stalin handed over the pension to a sportsperson on Wednesday; initially the pension amount will be ₹3,000 per month | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who assumed office on Wednesday after he was sworn-in, signed three files including one to include Silambam and Kabadii at all levels, in the State games for the Chief Minister’s Trophy conducted by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT).

ADVERTISEMENT

A State government press release said that earlier only 10 sports events were conducted under the Chief Minister’s Trophy. Now, it has been decided to increase the number to 16, by including traditional games.

ALSO READ
Will work to make Tamil Nadu a sports capital, says Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin

Participation of persons with disabilities, the general public and government employees in these events will also be encouraged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Udhayanidhi sanctioned ₹47.04 crore for conducting the CM’s Trophy event and the formation of State-level coordination committees, district youth welfare and sports development committees and another committee, to conduct district-level sports.

Pensions for needy sportspersons

The Minister also signed a file to approve the scheme to grant pensions to needy sportspersons.

ALSO READ
Dhinakaran questions rationale behind making Udhayanidhi a Minister

Kabaddi players H. Jaffar and K. Krishnamoorthy from Karur district and A. Christopher from Thoothukudi, powerlifting player G. Ponsadayan from Salem, S. Jagannathan from Coimbatore, R. Kuthalingam from Tenkasi, weightlifting player V. Govindaraj from Tiruvarur, ball badminton player A.L. Kaleel Rahman from Coimbatore and chess player S. Sivarajan from Kanniyakumari district have been given pensions under the scheme.

They will receive ₹3,000 per month from March 2022 to August 2022 and from August, they will get ₹6,000 per month.

Another file Mr. Udhayanidhi signed was to give ₹4 lakh to Ms. Niveditha Nair, who won a silver medal in the a pistol competition at the Junior World Championship held in Peru by the International Shooting Sport Federation last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US