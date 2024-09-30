Udhayanidhi will be people’s deputy, not just mine, says Stalin

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday instructed the new Ministers to work hard to avoid criticism, and contribute to the development of the State.

He further advised his son and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to “work harder”.

Noting that the people had more trust [than him] in the Ministers, he said, “As I said earlier, the government is a collective responsibility. The Chief Minister is only the sum of all Ministers. Our actions should protect the trust that they [the people] have in us,” an official release quoted the Chief Minister as saying.

He reiterated that the achievements of his government were not solely due to his work but due to collective efforts, and underlined the role played by the Ministers in the past three years.

According to him, designating Mr. Udhayanidhi as his deputy was only the “next phase”. “He is not my deputy. He would be a deputy to the people,” Mr. Stalin said, hailing Mr. Udhayanidhi’s work in the government and in the DMK.

“He has been made the Deputy Chief Minister only with the intention that his actions would contribute to the development of the party as well as Tamil Nadu...,” he added.

Sharing his thoughts on reinduction of Minister V. Senthilbalaji into the Cabinet, who has been released on bail in an alleged money laundering case, Mr. Stalin said: “Some could not tolerate his [Mr. Senthilbalaji’s] sacrifice. A gang was conspiring to work against the party. This party runs with those who intend not to bring disrepute to it...”

He further said that Ministers R. Rajendran and S.M. Nasar had worked with him in the party’s youth wing and Minister Govi Chezhiaan had been a staunch supporter of the Dravidian ideology, and extended his greetings to them.

Actor Rajinikanth, over a phone call, congratulated Mr. Udhayanidhi for his elevation.