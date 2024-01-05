ADVERTISEMENT

Udhayanidhi visits Delhi, meets Modi, Gandhis on the same day

January 05, 2024 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST

Minister for Sports Development invited PM Narendra Modi for the Khelo India Games

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

CHENNAI Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin visited New Delhi on Thursday, where he called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him for the Khelo India Games as well as met Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in what he described as a “courtesy call”.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Mr. Udhayanidhi elaborated on his meeting with the Prime Minister and said: “I had requested time from him to invite him to the event [Khelo India]. He gave me time. I have handed over the invitation. He said he would definitely come and participate.”

Mr. Udhayanidhi also said that he also conveyed the message from Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to remind the Prime Minister about the Tamil Nadu government’s request for funds as relief over two natural disasters, which struck eight districts last month. “He [the PM] said he would definitely do it”, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

To a query on his meeting with Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, just a few months ahead of Parliamentary elections, Mr. Udhayanidhi termed it a “courtesy call”. Asked whether they discussed politics, Mr. Udhayanidhi said with a smile: “He spoke about it. But, I cannot speak about it now.” Mr. Gandhi spoke about his yatra from Manipur, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US