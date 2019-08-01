Udhayanidhi urges voters to give DMK a resounding victory

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin appealed to the voters to ensure a thumping victory to D.M. Kathir Anand, the party candidate for Vellore constituency, in the August 5 Lok Sabha election.

Addressing the party cadre, traders and voters at Vrinjipuram in Vellore on Wednesday, he said that Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami’s claim on the role of DMK MPs in the Parliament has been proved wrong.

“It was the DMK MPs who were raising issues of public interest and drawing the Parliament’s attention to the problems right from day one,” he said.

Mr. Udhayanidhi charged that the EPS-OPS combine would do anything to safeguard their ‘seats of power’.

“The people of Tamil Nadu voted Jayalalithaa to power in 2016, which was grabbed by them by various means. The mysterious death of Jayalalithaa still lingers in the minds of the people of Tamil Nadu. There was no safety for a Chief Minister in this State,” Mr. Udhayanidhi said.

He reminded that the people of Ambur and Gudiyatham ensured a massive victory for the DMK candidates in by-elections held in April. “It is your choice to send Kathir Anand to the Parliament, as he would strive to redress people’s grievances,” he added.

Mr. Udhayanidhi campaigned for the DMK candidate at Alangayam, Vinnamangalam, Madhanur, Ambur on Monday, and canvassed for votes in Kilvaithinankuppam, Pasumathur, Melalathur and Gudiyatham on Tuesday.