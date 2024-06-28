Udhayanidhi unveils World Bank-assisted project for women

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin unveiled a World Bank-assisted Tamil Nadu Women Employment and Safety Programme (WE-SAFE), which would be implemented in the next five years (2024-29) at a cost of ₹1,185 crore.

The aim is to increase the participation of the women labour force in non-farm and emerging sectors, to achieve a trillion-dollar economy by 2030.

“The role of women is important in achieving a trillion-dollar economy. The allocation for the programme for the current year is ₹168 crore, and it will be implemented in eight districts,” he said, replying to the demand for grants for the Special Programme Implementation Department in the Assembly on Thursday.

Trainees would be offered internships at the end of the course, the Minister said.

Information bank

As part of the scheme, an information bank for women would be set up and psychometric tests would be conducted for girls in government schools. A talent assessment platform will also be created, he added.

Mr. Udhayanidhi also announced a ₹100-crore Tamil Nadu Skills–Finishing Schools initiative, which will serve as a continuation of the Naan Mudhalvan Scheme, to improve the skills of graduates seeking employment.

Skill vouchers

“We have roped in organisations that will offer courses and issue international certificates with industrial recognition. These organisations will offer skill vouchers to the youth, particularly those from the disadvantaged sections of society,” he said. Trainees would be offered internships at the end of the course.

He also announced extension of the Naan Mudhalvan Scheme to para medical courses, and said that it would benefit 45,000 students. Moreover, 1,000 students of Arts and Science Colleges from rural and backward areas would be trained in skill development.

Social capital for SHGs

Mr. Udhayanidhi, who also holds the Poverty Alleviation Programme and Rural Indebtedness portfolio said ₹100 crore would be allotted as social capital for Women Self-Help Groups (SHGs), and a total of 10,000 rural youths would be trained in skill development at a cost of ₹60 crore.

