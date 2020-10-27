Udhayanidhi to lead protest condemning police action

TIRUCHI/ Coimbatore

27 October 2020 01:40 IST

12 DMK cadre were arrested for tearing posters that allegedly insulted party president Stalin

DMK youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin will lead a protest in Coimbatore on Tuesday to condemn police action against DMK workers who tore posters that appeared in different parts of the city, which, according to them, mocked and belittled party president M.K. Stalin.

After 12 DMK workers were arrested for tearing the posters on Sunday, Mr. Udhayanidhi condemned the action on Twitter, stating that the Coimbatore city police were functioning as an extension of the AIADMK.

DMK general secretary S. Duraimurugan also condemned the police action, in a statement, in which he asked the AIADMK to quit the politics of using “uncivilised posters” and seek votes by listing authentic facts. He also criticised the police for not taking action against those who put up the posters, which did not have the name of the printing press where they were printed.

As per details provided by the Coimbatore city police, 12 DMK workers were arrested by R.S. Puram, Selvapuram and Kuniyamuthur police for charges including unlawful assembly, creating public nuisance and issuing threats to complainants who questioned them while tearing posters. The cadre were released on bail on Sunday.

It is learnt that the DMK sought permission from the city police to picket Kuniyamuthur police station, where a maximum of seven DMK workers were arrested. Permission was denied, following which the DMK leadership planned for a protest in front of the south taluk office on Tuesday.

Posters in Tiruchi

In Tiruchi, the Fort police have launched an investigation into posters put up at a few spots, featuring caricatures of DMK president M.K. Stalin, coupled with insulting inscriptions. The police could not immediately determine where the posters, found at three spots near the Chathram bus stand, were printed.

The posters have photos of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on one side and caricatures of Mr. Stalin on the other, apparently showing the latter in poor light. The Fort police have registered a case.