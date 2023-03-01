Udhayanidhi calls on Prime Minister Modi in Delhi, takes up NEET issue

March 01, 2023 02:15 am | Updated 02:15 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Tuesday and reiterated the State government’s stand against the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), among other issues.

He insisted that politics was not discussed during the meeting.

“He [Mr. Modi] provided some explanations regarding NEET. I said this is the sentiment of people of Tamil Nadu over NEET and it is my duty to convey it to you. I said the DMK’s legal struggle [against NEET] will continue,” Mr. Udhayanidhi told journalists in Delhi.

To a question whether Mr. Modi gave any assurance over NEET, Mr. Udhayanidhi replied in the negative.

“We did not discuss politics. But, NEET is a political issue,” he said.

When asked whether the possibility of an electoral alliance between the DMK and BJP was discussed, Mr. Udhayanidhi categorically denied it.

To a question whether he raised the delay in construction of AIIMS in Madurai, the Minister said he did not and cited an RTI Act reply that stated that the construction would be completed only by 2026.

Khelo India games

The Minister said he also requested Mr. Modi for giving Tamil Nadu a chance to host ‘Khelo India’ games and sought a centre of the Sports Authority of India in Chennai. When the Minister said Tamil Nadu aspired to construct a mini stadium in all Assembly constituencies, the Prime Minister keenly enquired about it and shared the experiences and challenges he faced as the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Mr. Udhayanidhi said he expressed his condolences over the death of the Prime Minister’s mother. He said Mr. Modi “spoke from his heart for quite sometime” and the meeting was “satisfactory”, and enquired about Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s health.

This was Mr. Udhayanidhi’s first meeting with Mr. Modi after assuming office as Minister in December last year. He said the Prime Minister had invited him for a meeting when he was in Delhi and when he sought an appointment, it was granted at once.

When asked for his opinion on the proposal for the pen monument, Mr. Udhayanidhi said the State government headed by the Chief Minister would take a decision.

Meeting with Minister

Earlier in the day, Mr. Udhayanidhi called on Union Minister for Rural Development Giriraj Singh in Delhi and requested him to allocate more funds for the implementation of various programmes in Tamil Nadu, a release from the State government said.