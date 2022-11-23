Udhayanidhi Stalin to remain DMK’s youth wing secretary

November 23, 2022 08:09 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

DMK MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin will continue to hold the post of the party’s youth wing secretary, while former MLA Helen Davidson has been named women’s wing secretary, replacing Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi, who was elected deputy general secretary last month.

According to a press release from DMK general secretary Duraimurugan on Wednesday, party functionaries S. Joel; N. Ragupathy, alias A.N. Ragu; N. Ilayaraja; B. Abdul Malick; K.E. Prakash; K. Prabhu; P.S. Srinivasan; K.P. Raja, alias Pradeep Raja; and C. Anandakumar had been appointed as youth wing deputy secretaries.

Senior party functionary Vijaya Thayanban was named president of the party’s women’s wing, while Kumari Vijayakumar was posted as its joint secretary. Party functionary Bhavani Rajendran and Minister N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj were named women’s wing deputy secretaries.

Namakkal P. Rani, Thamizharasi Ravikumar, Sathya Palanikumar, J. Rekha Priyadarshini, Vijila Sathyanandh, Malathi Nagaraj, Salem Sujatha, K. Rani Ravichandran, Amalu, Malathi Narayanasamy, M. Thenmozhi, S. Uma Maheswari, J. Jessy Ponrani, P.M. Yazhini, Rathna Logeswaran, A. Riya, Kanchana Kamalanathan, Sankari Narayanan, Karal Marx, Shimla Muthuchozhan, Chitramugi Sathiyavanimuthu, Vasuki Ramanan, Gayathri Srinivasan and Malar Maragatham were also given posts in the women’s wing.

District Secretaries’ meet

In another press release, Mr. Duraimurugan called a meeting of the party’s district secretaries at its headquarters in Chennai on December 1 to discuss the birth centenary of late leader and former Minister K. Anbazhagan.