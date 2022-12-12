Udhayanidhi Stalin to be sworn in as Minister, T.N. Cabinet reshuffle on December 14

December 12, 2022 01:07 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mr. Udhayanidhi, MLA, Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency, is likely to be allotted the portfolios of Youth Welfare & Sports Development and Special Programme Implementation; Cooperation, Forests and Tourism portfolios are also likely to be shuffled

B. Kolappan

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency MLA. File | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Udhayanidhi Stalin, DMK’s youth wing leader and son of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, is set to be inducted into the Tamil Nadu Cabinet on December 14.

A reshuffle of the portfolios held by some Ministers would also be undertaken on that day. Mr. Udhayanidhi is the MLA, Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency.

“Udhayanidhi Stalin will be allotted the portfolios of Youth Welfare and Sports Development and Special Programme Implementation,” a highly-placed source in the DMK told The Hindu on Monday.

The portfolios of Youth Welfare and Sports Development are held by Siva V. Meyyanathan, who is also the Minister for Environment and Climate Change. The department of Special Programme Implementation is directly handled by Mr. Stalin.

Sources said Mr. Stalin has also decided to shuffle a few portfolios and I. Periyasamy, Minister for Cooperation would be made Minister for Rural Development. K.R. Periyakaruppan, Minister for Rural Development would become Minister for Cooperation.

K. Ramachandran, Minister for Forests, is expected to be divested of his portfolio and made Minister for Tourism. Dr. M. Mathiventhan, Minister for Tourism, is likely to become Minister for Forests.

