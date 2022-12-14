Udhayanidhi Stalin sworn in as Minister in T.N. Cabinet

December 14, 2022 10:23 am | Updated 10:58 am IST - CHENNAI

Son of T.N. CM M.K. Stalin, Mr. Udhayanidhi was sworn-in by T.N. Governor R.N. Ravi on Wednesday; T.N. Cabinet now has 39 Ministers

The Hindu Bureau

Mr. Udhayanidhi receiving a flower bouquet from T.N. Governor R.N. Ravi after the swearing-in, at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

DMK’s youth wing leader and MLA, Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency, Udhyanidhi Stalin, was sworn in as a Minister in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet on Wednesday. Mr. Udhayanidhi said he realised his responsibilities, and would work according.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N . Ravi administered the oath of office to Mr. Udhayanidhi on Wednesday morning, at the Raj Bhavan.

With his induction, the number of ministers in the Cabinet led by his father and Chief Minister M.K Stalin, has increased to 39.

Elected from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency, this first-time MLA has been allotted the portfolios of Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Special Programme Implementation as well as the Poverty Alleviation Programme and Rural Indebtedness.

An official press release from the Raj Bhavan further said that on the recommendation of the Chief Minister, the Governor has approved the change of portfolios for the following Ministers: I. Periasamy, Minister for Cooperation to be Minister for Rural Development; K.R. Periyakaruppan, Minister for Rural Development to be Minister for Cooperation; K. Ramachandran, Minister for Forests to be Minister for Tourism and Dr. M. Mathiventhan, Minister for Tourism to be Minister for Forests. Some Ministers have also had additional subject allocations to their portfolios, the press release said.

