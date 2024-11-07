ADVERTISEMENT

Udhayanidhi Stalin reviews progress of various welfare schemes in Villupuram

Published - November 07, 2024 12:57 am IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin chairing a review meeting at the Villupuram Collectorate on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday presided over a meeting held at the Villupuram Collectorate to review the progress of various welfare schemes and projects being implemented in the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the review meeting, he directed officials to conduct periodic field inspections and ensure the progress of various schemes.

He urged them to take stock of the work of subordinate and to make sure that the orders are acted upon and the schemes implemented without delay.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government was giving priority to women in all the government schemes, he added. The Deputy Chief Minister also advised officials to ensure the efficient implementation of various government schemes and see to it that they reached the intended beneficiaries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

They should also act as a bridge between the government and the people of the State, he said. He also underlined the need for coordination between various departments and directed officials to realise that all the initiatives were those of the State government and act accordingly.

Minister for Forests K. Ponmudy, Members of Parliament D. Ravikumar (Villupuram), M.S. Tharaniventhan (Arani), MLAs R. Lakshmanan, Anniyur Siva, Gingee K.S. Masthan, A.J. Manikannan, and C. Sivakumar, Collector C. Palani and Superintendent of Police Deepak Siwach were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US