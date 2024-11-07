Udhayanidhi Stalin reviews progress of various welfare schemes in Villupuram

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday presided over a meeting held at the Villupuram Collectorate to review the progress of various welfare schemes and projects being implemented in the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the review meeting, he directed officials to conduct periodic field inspections and ensure the progress of various schemes.

He urged them to take stock of the work of subordinate and to make sure that the orders are acted upon and the schemes implemented without delay.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government was giving priority to women in all the government schemes, he added. The Deputy Chief Minister also advised officials to ensure the efficient implementation of various government schemes and see to it that they reached the intended beneficiaries.

They should also act as a bridge between the government and the people of the State, he said. He also underlined the need for coordination between various departments and directed officials to realise that all the initiatives were those of the State government and act accordingly.

Minister for Forests K. Ponmudy, Members of Parliament D. Ravikumar (Villupuram), M.S. Tharaniventhan (Arani), MLAs R. Lakshmanan, Anniyur Siva, Gingee K.S. Masthan, A.J. Manikannan, and C. Sivakumar, Collector C. Palani and Superintendent of Police Deepak Siwach were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.