ADVERTISEMENT

Udhayanidhi Stalin reviews initiatives of Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women

Published - October 24, 2024 12:55 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday reviewed the various initiatives undertaken by the Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the meeting, he reviewed the status of the Tamil Nadu Rural Incubator and Startup Enabler Women Startup Mission (TN-RISE) in the State. He instructed officials to take steps to market the ‘Mathi Deepavali gift pack’ (a pack sweets and savouries) brought out by women self help groups, among the general public. He advised officials to elevate various initiatives undertaken by the Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women even further.

An official release said that the products made by over 1,000 self help groups have been marketed through www.mathisandhai.com and through Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho, Boom, GeM, Indiamart, Trade India and Boost 360 among others.

A total of 731 employment camps have been organised through which over 1.01 lakh youths have obtained jobs. Over 45,000 urban youths have been imparted skills training and over 32,000 of them have got employment, it said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US