Udhayanidhi Stalin reviews initiatives of Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday reviewed the various initiatives undertaken by the Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women.

During the meeting, he reviewed the status of the Tamil Nadu Rural Incubator and Startup Enabler Women Startup Mission (TN-RISE) in the State. He instructed officials to take steps to market the ‘Mathi Deepavali gift pack’ (a pack sweets and savouries) brought out by women self help groups, among the general public. He advised officials to elevate various initiatives undertaken by the Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women even further.

An official release said that the products made by over 1,000 self help groups have been marketed through www.mathisandhai.com and through Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho, Boom, GeM, Indiamart, Trade India and Boost 360 among others.

A total of 731 employment camps have been organised through which over 1.01 lakh youths have obtained jobs. Over 45,000 urban youths have been imparted skills training and over 32,000 of them have got employment, it said.

