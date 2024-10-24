GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Udhayanidhi Stalin reviews initiatives of Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women

Published - October 24, 2024 12:55 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday reviewed the various initiatives undertaken by the Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women.

During the meeting, he reviewed the status of the Tamil Nadu Rural Incubator and Startup Enabler Women Startup Mission (TN-RISE) in the State. He instructed officials to take steps to market the ‘Mathi Deepavali gift pack’ (a pack sweets and savouries) brought out by women self help groups, among the general public. He advised officials to elevate various initiatives undertaken by the Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women even further.

An official release said that the products made by over 1,000 self help groups have been marketed through www.mathisandhai.com and through Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho, Boom, GeM, Indiamart, Trade India and Boost 360 among others.

A total of 731 employment camps have been organised through which over 1.01 lakh youths have obtained jobs. Over 45,000 urban youths have been imparted skills training and over 32,000 of them have got employment, it said.

Published - October 24, 2024 12:55 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.