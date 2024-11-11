Udhayanidhi Stalin responds to Palaniswami’s challenge

Weighing in on AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s challenge to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to list the achievements and welfare programmes of the DMK government, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday said that he would take up the challenge had it been issued to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was responding to a query whether the Chief Minister or anyone in the government would accept Mr. Palaniswami’s challenge.

To a query on Mr. Palaniswami’s criticism that many schemes and projects were being named after late DMK leader and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, Mr. Udhayanidhi said, “Who else should they be named after then? Of course there would be criticism. Names that are appropriate should be given [to the schemes].”

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in the day, the Deputy Chief Minister virtually laid the foundation for the construction of an academy in Madurai at a cost of ₹6 crore to train sportspersons for the Olympics and other sports events.

He also laid the foundation for the construction of an integrated sports complex to be constructed in Ranipet district at a cost of ₹15 crore.

He also launched the distribution of ‘Champions Kits’ to sportspersons being trained in hostels run by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.