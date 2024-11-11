 />
Udhayanidhi Stalin responds to Palaniswami’s challenge

Published - November 11, 2024 09:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin unveiling projects in Chennai on Monday.

Weighing in on AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s challenge to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to list the achievements and welfare programmes of the DMK government, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday said that he would take up the challenge had it been issued to him.

He was responding to a query whether the Chief Minister or anyone in the government would accept Mr. Palaniswami’s challenge.

To a query on Mr. Palaniswami’s criticism that many schemes and projects were being named after late DMK leader and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, Mr. Udhayanidhi said, “Who else should they be named after then? Of course there would be criticism. Names that are appropriate should be given [to the schemes].”

Earlier in the day, the Deputy Chief Minister virtually laid the foundation for the construction of an academy in Madurai at a cost of ₹6 crore to train sportspersons for the Olympics and other sports events.

He also laid the foundation for the construction of an integrated sports complex to be constructed in Ranipet district at a cost of ₹15 crore.

He also launched the distribution of ‘Champions Kits’ to sportspersons being trained in hostels run by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu.

