Udhayanidhi Stalin plays down speculation on Deputy CM post, says ‘secretary post of youth wing close to my heart‘

Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, on July 20, sought to play down the speculation that he was being elevated as the Deputy Chief Minister of the State soon, saying, “the secretary of the youth wing is a position close to my heart.”

“When friends in the media asked me about the speculation I told them that all the Ministers and office-bearers of the party and youth wing are functioning as deputies to the Chief Minister,” he said while addressing the 45th annual foundation day of the youth wing.

He was responding to a resolution adopted in the meeting in favour of his elevation as the Deputy Chief Minister, and the office-bearers who expressed their desire for making him as the Deputy Chief Minister.

“After going through the gossip and speculations, you have come to the conclusion and seek to reserve a seat of Deputy Chief Minister. Our leader and Chief Minister and party leader also always considers the secretary of the youth wing post close to his heart even while comparing it to other offices,” he said.

He said it was the youth wing that had laid the foundation for Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s emergence in politics. “Though there are many wings representing various sections of the society, the youth wing always occupies the pre-eminent position,” he said.

Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin said he would also never forget the post of secretary of the youth wing even if he was elevated to other positions. “We have a lot of work to do. What is important is the next Assembly polls in 2026. We have to win the election in the similar manner we have won the Lok Sabha polls and the by-election to the Vikravandi Assembly constituency. Let us seek votes by explaining the achievements of the DMK Government led by our leader,” he added.

He also drew the attention of the office-bearer of the youth wing to the support enjoyed by the DMK among the women. “Women have voted overwhelmingly for the party because of the welfare schemes of our leader,” he said

Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin also urged the leaders of the youth wing to pay attention to handling social media to counter the “lies of the BJP.”

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Tamil Nadu six times. “But I said clearly that the party would not win even if he came to Tamil Nadu thousand times,” he noted.