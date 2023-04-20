ADVERTISEMENT

Udhayanidhi Stalin issues legal notice to Annamalai

April 20, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - Chennai

 The notice sent by senior advocate and DMK MP P. Wilson said Mr. Udhayanidhi would be constrained to initiate appropriate civil and criminal proceedings against Mr. Annamalai and his properties

The Hindu Bureau

DMK youth wing leader and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has issued a legal notice to BJP state president K. Annamalai seeking an unconditional public apology for his recent speech and allegations of corruption made against him. Mr. Udhayanidhi also sought damages to the tune of ₹50 crores within 48 hours. 

The notice sent by senior advocate and DMK MP P. Wilson said Mr. Udhayanidhi would be constrained to initiate appropriate civil and criminal proceedings against Mr. Annamalai and his properties. 

He said the apology should be published with the same prominence in “any national English newspaper and regional Tamil newspaper, all national and regional TV channels, as well as on your social media pages.” Besides, he urged Mr. Annamalai to remove the offending video of the press address from his social media pages, including Facebook.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US