Udhayanidhi Stalin inspects Aquatic Complex in Velachery

February 11, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday inspected the Aquatic Complex in Velachery run by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu. The Complex consists of an international racing pool, diving pool and warm up pool as well as Fitness Centre, Indoor Hall for Badminton and gymnastics and every day 500 people undergo training, according to a statement. Mr. Udhayanidhi inspected the work undertaken in the swimming pool facility at a cost of ₹40 lakh, seating arrangements and other facilities. He enquired about the details of additional infrastructure needed and instructed the officials to ensure proper maintenance of the facilities, the release added. Atulya Misra, Additional Chief Secretary, Youth Welfare and Sports Development and Meghanatha Reddy, member-secretary SDAT officials were present. Mr. Udhayanidhi visited the first edition of an exhibition on Saturday curated by the Tamil Nadu Press Photographers Association (TNPPA) in Chennai.