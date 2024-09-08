GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Udhayanidhi Stalin in Madurai to attend various events

Published - September 08, 2024 10:10 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Department Udhayanidhi Stalin being welcomed by Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy at Madurai airport on Sunday.

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Department Udhayanidhi Stalin being welcomed by Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy at Madurai airport on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Department Udhayanidhi Stalin arrived at Madurai airport here on Sunday to attend a series of events in the Southern districts for the next three days.

As part of his visit to the district, he would be distributing welfare measures to the beneficiaries near Y. Othakadai in addition to heading a review meeting with officials and elected representatives, said sources.

Followed by this in the subsequent days, he would be attending various events in Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram.

September 08, 2024

