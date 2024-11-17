 />
Udhayanidhi Stalin holds review meeting on Global Sports City

Published - November 17, 2024 12:01 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday held a review meeting on work relating to setting up Global Sports City near Chennai.

We sought views from the officials of various departments, including Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority, Water Resources Department, Tamil Nadu Housing Board, CMDA, he said in a social media post.

We also discussed about aspects like land acquisitions, the design and the infrastructure for the Global Sports City, Mr. Udhayanidhi added.

He also provided assistance to the tune of ₹5,99,184 under the The Tamil Nadu Champions Foundation to 13 sportspersons who are participating in various international sporting events.

