Udhayanidhi Stalin Foundation to produce documents to claim provisionally attached sum of ₹34.7 lakh

May 30, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Udhayanidhi Stalin Foundation, from whose bank accounts a sum of ₹34.7 lakh was provisionally attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently, said on Tuesday that it would take steps legally to retrieve the amount.

In a statement, the Foundation’s managing trustee, P.K. Babu, said it was duly submitting details of donations received and the services rendered.

The Foundation was registered on December 12, 2012, and obtained 12AA, 80G and CSR registrations, he said. It was involved in aiding people in education, medical services and other areas and it does not have any immovable assets, he claimed.

He also denied any connection with another provisional attachment of ₹36.3 crore by the Enforcement Directorate in another instance referred to in the ED’s social media post.

