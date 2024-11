Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday flagged off the 76th National Track Cycling Championship on the campus of Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University in Melakottaiyur in Kancheepuram district.

Mr. Udhayanidhi also inspected the various facilities at the campus and interacted with students undergoing sports training. Minister T.M. Anbarasan, Kancheepuram MP G. Selvam, Pallavaram MLA I. Karunanithi, and senior officials were present.

