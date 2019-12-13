Tamil Nadu

Udhayanidhi Stalin, DMK men detained after protesting CAB

DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin and along with party men were detained after they staged a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019

DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin and along with party men were detained after they staged a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The DMK youth wing secretary along with 500 party men were staging a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 on Friday

DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin and 500 party men were detained after they staged a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 that was passed in both Houses of the Parliament.

Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin, also son of party president M.K. Stalin, led a protest at Saidapet in Chennai where copies of the Bill were torn by party men.

The police detained them in a wedding hall, police sources said. Over 500 party men had gathered in Saidapet and raised slogans against the Centre and State governments over the legislation.

DMK MPs in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha had voted against the Bill. However, the Bill has been passed in both Houses eventually and became an Act after receiving the President’s assent late on Friday.

(With inputs from R. Sivaraman)

