Udhayanidhi Stalin, DMK men detained after protesting CAB

DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin and 500 party men were detained after they staged a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 that was passed in both Houses of the Parliament.
Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin, also son of party president M.K. Stalin, led a protest at Saidapet in Chennai where copies of the Bill were torn by party men.
The police detained them in a wedding hall, police sources said. Over 500 party men had gathered in Saidapet and raised slogans against the Centre and State governments over the legislation.
DMK MPs in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha had voted against the Bill. However, the Bill has been passed in both Houses eventually and became an Act after receiving the President’s assent late on Friday.
(With inputs from R. Sivaraman)
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.