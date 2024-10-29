Udhayanidhi Stalin distributes aid to sportspersons

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday distributed financial aid to sportspersons who will be taking part in various international sports event.

He handed over the aid in the presence of Thoothukudi MP and senior officials. A total of 30 sportspersons were provided aid to the tune of ₹40.55 lakh, an official release said. These sportspersons are set to take part in the 4th World Junior Soft Tennis Championships scheduled to be held in China in December 2024, World Abilitysport Youth Games in December, among others.

The aid was provided under the TN Champions Foundation