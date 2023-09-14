ADVERTISEMENT

Udhayanidhi Stalin condemns Amit Shah’s statement on Hindi

September 14, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST - Chennai:

Udhayanidhi said Hindi was spoken predominantly only in four or five states in the country and hence the statement of Amit Shah was totally absurd.

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Udayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sport Development. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

DMK youth wing leader and Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on September 14 strongly condemned the statement of Union Home Minister Amit Shah that Hindi is the uniting force of India and it is empowering other regional languages.

In his message on social media platform X, Mr Udhayanidhi said Hindi was spoken predominantly only in four or five states in the country and hence the statement of Mr Amit Shah was totally absurd.

“It is only another version of imposing Hindi under the guise of generating livelihood. While we are speaking Tamil here, Kerala speaks Malayalam. Where does Hindi merge with and empower us? Mr Amit Shah should stop oppressing non-Hindi languages by calling them just regional languages,” he added.

