Udhayanidhi Stalin condemns Amit Shah’s statement on Hindi

September 14, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST - Chennai:

DMK youth wing leader and Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on September 14 strongly condemned the statement of Union Home Minister Amit Shah that Hindi is the uniting force of India and it is empowering other regional languages.

Hindi is spoken only in four or five states in the Country and hence the statement of Amit Shah is totally absurd.… — Udhay (@Udhaystalin) September 14, 2023 "இந்தி தான் நாட்டு மக்களை ஒன்றிணைக்கிறது - பிராந்திய மொழிகளுக்கு அதிகாரமளிக்கிறது" என்று வழக்கம் போல தனது இந்தி மொழிப் பாசத்தை ஒன்றிய அமைச்சர் அமித்ஷா பொழிந்துள்ளார். இந்தி படித்தால் முன்னேறலாம் என்ற கூச்சலின் மாற்று வடிவம் தான் இந்தக் கருத்து.



தமிழ்நாட்டில் தமிழ் - கேரளாவில்… — Udhay (@Udhaystalin) September 14, 2023

In his message on social media platform X, Mr Udhayanidhi said Hindi was spoken predominantly only in four or five states in the country and hence the statement of Mr Amit Shah was totally absurd.

'हिंदी दिवस' के अवसर पर सभी को शुभकामनाएँ देता हूँ।



दुनिया के सबसे बड़े लोकतंत्र भारत की भाषाओं की विविधता को एकता के सूत्र में पिरोने का नाम 'हिंदी' है। स्वतंत्रता आन्दोलन से लेकर आजतक देश को एकसूत्र में बाँधने में हिंदी की महत्त्वपूर्ण भूमिका रही है। आइए, 'हिंदी दिवस' के अवसर… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 14, 2023

“It is only another version of imposing Hindi under the guise of generating livelihood. While we are speaking Tamil here, Kerala speaks Malayalam. Where does Hindi merge with and empower us? Mr Amit Shah should stop oppressing non-Hindi languages by calling them just regional languages,” he added.