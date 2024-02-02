Udhayanidhi Stalin, Annamalai welcome Vijay’s political foray

February 02, 2024 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

DMK youth wing secretary and Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin and BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai on Friday welcomed actor Vijay’s entry into politics.

“Everyone has the right to start a political party in Indian democracy. Actor Vijay, too, has taken this decision. I extend my greetings to him. Let him prosper in service to the public,” Mr. Udhayanidhi told reporters.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mr. Annamalai said Mr. Vijay had launched a political party (Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam) to fight against “corrupt politics, deliver non-partisan and clean politics, and serve the people”.

