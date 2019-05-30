Udhayanidhi likely to lead DMK youth wing

Udhayanidhi Stalin, actor and son of DMK president M.K. Stalin, is likely to be elevated as the party’s youth wing president, as all district secretaries have unanimously supported his candidature for the post. The young wing was steered by Mr. Stalin for many years, until 2017.

When Mr. Udhayanidhi is eventually given the post, he will join a long list of family members of the late party patriarch M. Karunanidhi who have obtained plum posts in the organisation.

Sources said former Union Minister and Sriperumbudur MP T.R. Baalu first mooted the idea of promoting Mr. Udhayanidhi, contending that his campaign during the Lok Sabha polls and the byelections to 22 Assembly segments captured the attention of the people.

His suggestion was supported by other senior party leaders and district secretaries, who submitted a letter of recommendation on offering the youth wing post to Mr. Udhayanidhi.

“We need a person whose candidature will be acceptable to everyone and opposed by none. He may not have achieved stardom in films. But politically, he has proved his mettle,” claimed a senior leader.

Party sources said the announcement of Mr. Udhayanidhi’s appointment could be expected soon, as party leaders want him to occupy the post before the local body elections. Mr. Stalin is also said to have made up his mind in favour of his son’s elevation.

In 2012, Mr. Stalin revamped the youth wing by reducing the age limit for the office-bearers and kept the wards and family members of senior leaders away from occupying any post in the youth wing. It led to sons of many senior leaders stepping down from the positions they occupied in the youth wing.

In 2017, Mr. Stalin stepped down as secretary of the youth wing, a position he had held for 34 years. Former Minister and three-time MLA Vellakkoil M.P. Saminathan replaced him.

“But the functioning of the youth wing is not up to the mark and we have to make changes to keep it vibrant. Mr. Udhayanidhi will be the right choice,” a senior party leader said.