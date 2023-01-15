Udhayanidhi has the responsibility to protect youth wing’s history, says Stalin

January 15, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST

Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday said Udhayanidhi Stalin, Youth Welfare and Sports Minister, has the responsibility of protecting the history of the party’s youth wing.

Launching a special page in Murasoli for the youth, the Chief Minister recalled the last public meeting of late Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai and how he recorded the historical speech with a tape recorder.

Mr. Stalin said Anna had just returned from the U.S., where he had gone for cancer treatment and attended the meeting despite objections from doctors and his family members.

The meeting was organised to celebrate the occasion of naming the State as Tamil Nadu. And he was working for Murasoli at that time. “We spent ₹1,000 to record his speech. I just sat near his chair and recorded his speech. Anna said if he could not participate in the occasion, there was no point in living,” the Chief Minister said.

“But some people are saying that the State should not be referred to as Tamil Nadu. I do not want to give them publicity. I am recalling all these incidents to narrate the history of the party’s youth wing,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said though the DMK had a lot of wings representing various sections of society, it was the youth wing that had retained the top position.

“Ever since he became the secretary of the youth wing, Mr. Udhayanidhi has done a lot of good work. He played a vital role in campaigning for the election to the local bodies and secured victory. In the Lok Sabha polls in 2019, the word ‘brick’ spoke volumes and was etched in the minds of people,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the youth wing played a major role in protecting waterbodies in the State, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Udhayanidhi ensured distribution of essential commodities to the people.

Micro-level workshops

The Chief Minister, who also launched a mobile app to spread the political message and news that appeared in Murasoli, called upon the youth wing to conduct micro-level workshops as it had already completed Dravidian Model political workshops in all the 234 Assembly constituencies.