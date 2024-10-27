Udhayanidhi has scored centum in all tests, says Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Sunday said that Deputy Chief Minister and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin had scored centum in all the tests conducted by him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recalling the Tirukkural couplet stating that a task should be handed over to a person capable of performing it, the Chief Minister said that he made Mr. Udhayanidhi the leader of the youth wing, keeping the couplet in mind.

“The secretary of the youth wing is not a post. It is a great responsibility. He has realised it fully, and is functioning accordingly. I gave him the job to train him. He has scored centum in all the tests conducted by me,” he said, while distributing prizes to winners of an elocution competition conducted by the DMK youth wing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Stalin said that those critical of the DMK used to say that it had captured power merely through oratory, but what they had failed to say was that the speeches were not merely ornamental.

“We spoke about revolutions across the world, great scholars, injustices prevailing in society, irrational beliefs, backwardness, and oppression of women,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that Pattukottai Alagiri, even after coughing up blood, spoke against social injustice. Dravidar Kazhagam founder Periyar E.V. Ramasamy, even at his advanced age, addressed public meetings with a bucket to attend nature’s call, he said, adding that the late DMK leader, M. Karunanidhi, explained to the common man the beauty of Sangam literature, Silapathikaram and Tirukkural.

He said that oratory was powerful, and would have an impact on society. “Tiruvalluvar said that it was difficult to win against a person gifted with oratory,” Mr. Stalin said, and urged the youth wing to increase the prize money for winners of the competition in future.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.