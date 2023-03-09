ADVERTISEMENT

Udhayanidhi hands over prizes to women’s self-help groups

March 09, 2023 12:49 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin handed over prizes to women’s self-help groups, who won in various State-level competitions organised by Tamil Nadu Women Development Corporation. Mr. Udhayanidhi also visited the exhibition and sale of various products made by women’s self-help groups from across the State. The Minister was the chief guest in the International Women’s Day celebrations organised by the Tamil Nadu Women Development Corporation. Chennai Central MP Dayanidhi Maran, State Planning Commission Vice-Chairperson J. Jeyaranjan and senior officials were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US