Udhayanidhi hands over prizes to women’s self-help groups

March 09, 2023 12:49 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin handed over prizes to women’s self-help groups, who won in various State-level competitions organised by Tamil Nadu Women Development Corporation. Mr. Udhayanidhi also visited the exhibition and sale of various products made by women’s self-help groups from across the State. The Minister was the chief guest in the International Women’s Day celebrations organised by the Tamil Nadu Women Development Corporation. Chennai Central MP Dayanidhi Maran, State Planning Commission Vice-Chairperson J. Jeyaranjan and senior officials were present.

