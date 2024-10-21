Udhayanidhi felicitates teachers who participated in training programme in Australia

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday (October 21, 2024) felicitated the teaching staff who recently returned from the Intensive Naan Mudhalvan Faculty Development Programme held in Phoenix Academy in Perth, Australia.

The programme was jointly organised by the Tamil Nadu government and Western Australia Strengthen Vocational Education Collaboration. As part of this initiative by the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC), 15 distinguished faculty members from esteemed higher education institutions in Tamil Nadu underwent an intensive vocational education training certification programme at Phoenix Academy in Perth.

The training module aimed at upgrading and aligning Tamil Nadu’s vocational education practices with international standards, focusing on three core aspects of vocational competency — Design, Delivery, and Assessment. It is a component of the Naan Mudhalvan Scheme launched by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to enhance the quality of vocational education and training in Tamil Nadu.

