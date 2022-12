December 15, 2022 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - Chennai

Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday chaired a meeting at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to chalk out strategies to conduct the Chief Minister’s Trophy. After assuming office, Mr. Udhayanidhi said Silambam and Kabbadi would be introduced at all levels for the Chief Minister’s trophy. He also inspected the hydrotherapy swimming pool, squash indoor stadium, 400-metre artificial track and the lawn court.