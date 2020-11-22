Udhayanidhi arrested again

DMK youth wing leader ventures into the sea, meets fishermen at Akkarapettai

DMK youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin was arrested in Nagapattinam for the second consecutive day on Saturday on charge of violation of physical distancing regulations in place for COVID-19.

On Friday, he embarked on the DMK’s pre-poll road show “Vidiyalai Nokki Stalinin Kural” at Thirukuvalai when he was arrested.

Mr. Udhayanidhi, who stayed here overnight after being released by the police at Thirukuvalai, visited Akkarapettai fishing harbour on Saturday morning and ventured into the sea on a mechanised fishing boat. He interacted with fishermen and enquired whether they were receiving assistance from the government properly. Upon his return to the harbour, the police detained Mr. Udhayanidhi and took him to a marriage hall.

‘Tremendous response’

Taking strong exception to his arrest, he told reporters that he had received tremendous response from the people wherever he visited. “The AIADMK could not stomach the growing popularity of the DMK. Hence, the ruling dispensation has misused the police machinery to disrupt the DMK’s public outreach programmes,” he claimed.

“Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, under the guise of COVID-19 review meetings, indulges in campaign. But we are prevented and DMK men are booked,” he said and added that theparty would continue with its public outreach programme “in spite of the misuse of the official machinery by the AIADMK.”