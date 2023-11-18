Udangudi palm jaggery to be showcased in city

November 18, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - CHENNAI

Udangudi panangkarupatti (palm jaggery) has been awarded the geographical indication status. The GI certificate was issued on October 3, according to R. Srinivasan, member-secretary of the Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology, which facilitated the recognition.

The palm jaggery is produced through a unique process at Udangudi in Thoothukudi district

The Tirunelveli District Palmyra Products Co-operative Federation and Mother Teresa Women’s University had helped the council in its effort. The Patent Information Centre, which is part of the council, had earlier helped to get the GI tag for Thanjavur Veenai, Dindigul locks and Kodaikanal malai poondu.

On November 21, the TNSCST will present the Tamil Nadu Scientists Award for 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 to scientists in 10 disciplines. The award recognises outstanding research work, skills and talents of scientists and technologies.

On the occasion, there will be an exposition of Udangudi panangkarupatti and Kodaikanal malai poondu by the respective associations, said a scientist at the PIC.

The PIC has recently applied for GI tag for tamarind grown in the Jawadhu Hills. The tamarind, grown in the Jawadhu Hills, is known for its taste owing to the soil and environmental conditions in the region.

The production is traditional so far. The manually processed 5cm-10 cm- long tamarind fruit has a shelf life of 18 months to 24 months. The Jawadhu Hills abound in tamarind trees which grow up to 80 feet and their roots spread 20 feet to 35 feet. The taste of the fruit finds a mention in Malaipaṭukaṭām, a poem in the Pattuppāttu anthology of the Sangam literature, PIC officials said.

Jawadhu tamarind sells at ₹115-₹120 a kg as against ₹80-₹85 fetched by other tamarind varieties.

