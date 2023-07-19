UCC designed to establish hegemony of the majority: Thirumavalavan

July 19, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder and M.P. Thol. Thirumavalavan, on Wednesday said the Uniform Civil Code proposed by BJP is an attempt to create a law that establishes the hegemony of majority’s culture.

At a protest meeting organised against UCC in Valluvar Kottam in Chennai he said the Sangh Parivar’s decision to invoke Dr. B.R. Ambedkar to justify UCC is misinterpreted. “He didn’t say that a common law for all religions is needed….and that India must have a law that is imposed on Muslims and Christians to create hate like the RSS. He wanted a law to remove differences between various Hindu communities and that is why he included the need for a common civil code,” the VCK leader contended.

“Sangh Parivar supports the UCC while democratic forces oppose the UCC. What is the Uniform Civil Code? They are personal laws that protect the beliefs and rituals of the religions. Indian Penal Code and criminal procedure code is common for every body. Personal laws were created with good intentions,” said Mr. Thirumavalavan.

Though personal Muslim law allows polygamy, he opined majority of them do not follow it.

“The Sangh Parivar are spreading such imaginary facts. They also don’t like that Muslims eat Beef. So, there is an attempt to spread hate against Muslims by passing a law in Parliament such as UCC to dictate how Muslims should marry, divorce and decide inheritance….they want to create a conflict between Hindus and Muslims across India and polarise the religious communities for electoral benefit,” he claimed.

In his view the Sangh Parivar wants India to have a mono-culture and promote cultural nationalism.

“RSS-BJP wants to construct a nation based on Hindu culture and implement Sanatana Dharma. Congress promoted Indian nationalism based on ‘unity in diversity’,” he said. However, Mr. Thirumavalavan also defended ‘Triple Talaq’ law (since abolished) for what he called the ease of procedure and identified the law as “progressive“.

