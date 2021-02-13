‘UAPA, sedition laws are against democracy’

CHENNAI

13 February 2021

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Friday said the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and sedition were laws against democracy and the people. These laws took away people’s rights and were aimed at stifling the people.

‘Laws misused’

He accused the Narendra Modi government at the Centre of misusing these laws to arrest those fighting for the people and those raising their voices against the government.

He said between 2014 and 2018, 4,878 cases were filed under UAPA and in Tamil Nadu, in 2019 alone, 270 cases were filed under the UAPA, the highest after Manipur. Mr. Alagiri alleged that the BJP was using these laws to oppress those who were speaking out against the government.

