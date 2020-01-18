UAPA invoked against SSI murder accused

The police have invoked the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against the suspected Islamist extremists who were arrested in connection with the gunning down of Special Sub-Inspector of Police Wilson at the Padanthaalumoodu check-post on January 8.

Under the amendments made to the UAPA last year, individuals can be declared as terrorists and their properties seized if the assets had been acquired from the proceeds of terrorism.

Moreover, under the UAPA, the period of detention without bail is 90 days, which can be extended up to 180 days, the police said.

Wilson was gunned down by two unidentified persons while on duty at the check-post. Subsequently, the police, with the help of CCTV footage collected from the vicinity of the crime scene, found that Abdul Shameem of Thiruvithancode and Thoufiq of Ilankadai in Nagercoil had gunned down the police officer.

The duo was nabbed in Udupi, Karnataka.