U-shaped flyover on IT corridor nearing completion

In about a month’s time, the U- Turn flyover near Tidel Park signal is likely be ready for use.

At present, work is underway to construct the third arm that descends into CSIR Road towards Taramani. “The slabs are being laid at the moment. The work is progressing well when there are gaps in the rain. After the slabs are completed, the top BT layer would be laid and working including painting and electrification would be taken up,” explained a source in the Tamil Nadu Road Development Company (TNRDC), which is constructing the two-lane flyover. On completion, the facility will allow vehicles from Madhya Kailash side to take a U-turn at Tidel Park junction. The additional arm would be used by people proceeding towards the IT companies, CSIR and IIT Madras via CSIR Road. “At present motorists have to wait for the signal to take a U-turn. That will change once the flyover is ready,” the official added. TNRDC has already finished work to construct the up and down portions on Rajiv Gandhi Salai. Already, one more U-turn flyover is under use just beyond Indira Nagar MRTS station. Vehicles from SRP tools junction take this facility to reach Indira Nagar, Venkatrathnam Nagar and beyond. Long-time OMR resident Sathish Gallery said that though this was a welcome relief for motorists at Tidel Park signal, residents and office-goers of IT highway were wondering as to what happened to the five flyovers that were to come up on the road. “There is no relief from heavy traffic. The promised links to ECR too are not happening. Residents want to know the status of these projects,” he added.