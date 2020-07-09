Tyre manufacturers condole death of P. Vijayaraghavan

The Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA) has condoled the death of P. Vijayaraghavan, Director, TVS Srichakra Ltd. and a key member of its managing committee.
Mr. Vijayaraghavan suffered a cardiac arrest early on Wednesday in Chennai.
“On behalf of ATMA, I extend my heartfelt condolences on the sudden passing away of Mr. P. Vijayaraghavan,” Chairman K.M. Mammen said in the condolence message to Ms. Radha Vijayaraghavan. As a long-standing professional, Mr. Vijayaraghavan made a unique contribution to several causes espoused by the tyre industry, Mr. Mammen recalled.
Seasoned advice
“His erudite and seasoned advice always stood ATMA in good stead. As a mark of a true leader, Mr. Vijayaraghavan voluntarily took up responsibilities on behalf of ATMA on several occasions. As one of the longest serving managing committee members, he guided and played an active role in several path-breaking initiatives. He was always willing to share his deep understanding of the two-wheeler industry with all,” he said.
At a personal level, ATMA committee members always found Mr. Vijayaraghavan warm, friendly, spirited and bringing cheer to all others. His simple and straightforward approach endeared him to one and all. He would be remembered for a long time, Mr. Mammen said.
Having joined Sundaram Industries in 1969 at the age of 21, Mr. Vijayaraghavan served the TVS Group for over five decades. He played a pre-eminent role in the growth of TVS Srichakra since its founding, where he continued to be actively involved till his passing, as a Director on the Board, said the company in a statement.
