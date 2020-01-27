‘Tying up with BJP doesn’t mean accepting its ideology’

Gandhiya Makkal Iyakkam leader Tamilaruvi Manian, a vociferous advocate of actor Rajinikanth's entry into politics, argues that even if the actor forms an electoral alliance with the BJP, it wouldn’t mean that he has accepted the policies of the national party. DMK founder Anna did not accept the policies of Rajaji after aligning with him in the 1969 election, and former Chief Minister Karunanidhi cannot be accused of having accepted the BJP’s ideology simply because he had joined the BJP-led NDA government after the 1999 election, Mr. Manian contends. Excerpts:

What is your take on the controversy over actor Rajinikanth’s comments on Dravidar Kazhagam founder Periyar E.V. Ramasamy's 1971 rally in Salem?

It was an unnecessary controversy, created by various Periyarist movements. I stand by Mr. Rajinikanth, who had refused to apologise because he did not utter a single word against Periyar or his works, philosophy and reservation policy. He has no ulterior motives. He spoke about the rally, in which Hindu Gods were depicted in a derogatory manner, only to praise Thuglak founder Cho. Ramasamy and describe how he became popular across the country. The DMK government led by Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) sought to prevent the sale of the magazine carrying the pictures in question to avoid a Hindu backlash in the 1971 election. It drew the nation’s attention. By ganging up against Mr. Rajinikanth, the Periyarists have once again brought the denigration of Hindu deities to the limelight, and now, those incidents are haunting them.

Hasn’t the reaction to the actor’s comments proved that Periyar continues to enjoy a prominent place in Tamil society and among Tamils?

It is also my wish that Periyar should always have a prominent place in Tamil society. We should be grateful to him. I have even told Mr. Rajinikanth that even when he was 95, unmindful of the pain caused by hernia and having to carry a catheter to facilitate urination, Periyar addressed the people, and I remain a witness to his commitment. You cannot come across a leader like him, who had toiled for the welfare of the people. Mr. Rajinikanth told me that he was amazed by Periyar’s dedication.

On the one hand, you admire Periyar, and on the other, you castigate the Dravidian Movement..

Except Periyar, all the others are selfish. Periyar was a personification of self-denial. Never in his life did he seek to do anything for self-benefit, and you cannot find that virtue in any of the other Dravidian leaders. The leaders of the DMK and the AIADMK do not possess even an iota of that virtue. Periyar made his last speech on December 19, 1973 and spelt out the basic principles of a man of self-respect. They are atheism, anti-religion, anti-Congress, anti-Gandhi and anti-Brahminism. This is his true will, as it was espoused by him a week before his death. He never supported the Congress, but only expressed solidarity with Kamaraj.

But Mr. Rajinikanth’s speech is being seen as a stand favouring the BJP...

That is why I want to make it clear that even if Mr. Rajinikanth enters into an alliance with the BJP, it is a different matter...He is entering politics to protect the interests of every section of society. He refuses to be confined to the sectarian politics of casteism and religion. When Jayalalithaa joined hands with the BJP in 1998, the Periyarists and DMK leader Karunanidhi accused her of letting poisonous snakes into Tamil Nadu. He described the BJP leaders as “Pandarams and Paradeshis”. In one year, he formed an alliance with the BJP and became part of the government.DMK founder Anna entered into an alliance with RajajiIf Anna joined forces with Rajaji or Kalaignar joined hands with the BJP, you say it was electoral strategy. Why then do you come to the conclusion that Mr. Rajinikanth will change if he forms an alliance with the BJP?

Can individuals like Mr. Rajinikanth bring about change in politics?

If a person who does not want a single penny for his personal benefit enters politics, everything will fall into place. Reformation should begin at the top. When the entire Cabinet is against corruption, the IAS officers in Fort St. George will realise that they can command respect only if they are straightforward. But Rome was not built in a day. I will not say that corruption will disappear the day Mr. Rajinikanth assumes office. But the work to eradicate corruption will begin.

What is your assessment of the political trend in the State for the 2021 Assembly polls?

The Assembly election will entail a direct contest between Mr. Rajinikanth and DMK leader M.K. Stalin. The AIADMK will have no role to play. It is power and money that cement the AIADMK’s place in politics. Anarchy and confusion will prevail in the party on the day it loses power, and this will lead to the party losing the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol. But the DMK has a base and enjoys 20 to 25% vote bank. Barring the corrupt, all followers of MGR in the AIADMK will switch loyalty to Mr. Rajinikanth. Though Mr. Stalin has the advantage of a strong party organisation, women voters will favour Mr. Rajinikanth. Even Kalaignar could not win over women voters in toto. Women mostly favoured MGR and Jayalalithaa, and will now vote for Mr. Rajinikanth.