Tyagaraja Aradhana from tomorrow

Governor Banwarilal Purohit is all set to inaugurate the 171st Aradhana of Saint Tyagaraja being organised by the Sri Thyagabrahma Mahotsava Sabha, Tiruvaiyaru, on Tuesday. President of the Sabha G.R. Moopanar will preside over the inaugural while Chairman of the Board of Trustees and former Union Minister G.K. Vasan, Collector A. Annadurai speak.
The music programmes commence on Tuesday and will go on at the special pandal opposite the Saint’s Samadhi on the banks of the Cauvery at Tiruvaiyaru till Saturday, the day when the aradhana will be performed.
The special feature being the chorus rendering of Saint Tyagaraja’s Pancharathna keerthanas by the gathering of musicians comprising vocalists and instrumentalists.
