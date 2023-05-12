Two youths held for murdering minor girl

May 12, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The police on Friday arrested two youths for allegedly murdering a 17-year-old girl studying Class XII at Salavanur near Gingee on May 6. The arrested persons were identified as B. Akilan, 23, and his friend R. Suresh Kumar, 22.

Police said the crime came to light when a team of workers engaged under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act spotted the body of the girl while digging a pit at Salavanur. The police were alerted and the body was shifted to the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem.

Investigations by the police revealed that the victim was in love with Akilan and she requested him to marry her. However, Akilan refused. An argument ensued and Akilan murdered the girl and buried the body with the help of his friend Suresh Kumar at Salavanur. The duo was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.