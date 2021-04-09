Two youth killed and three injured in group clash

RANIPET

09 April 2021 01:25 IST

VCK announces protests in all district headquarters on Apr. 10

Two persons were killed and three others were injured after a clash broke out between Dalits and Vanniyars in Guruvarajanpettai near Arakkonam on Wednesday night.

Following the incident, the VCK charged that the murders had been committed by those who were afraid of losing the election.

The party has announced protests in all district headquarters on April 10.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the police, a group of youngsters from the Dalit community were travelling to Guruvarajanpettai when another group from the Vanniyar community rode past them.

Police claim that an argument broke out between the youngsters and supporters of both sides gathered.

"The Dalit youngsters tried to leave the place, but they were rounded up. They attacked each other with sharp weapons. Two members from the Dalits side — Arjunan, 26, from Soghanur village and Suriya, 26, from Sembedu village — were killed and three of their friends — Madhan, Vallarasu, and Soundarajan — were injured,” police sources said.

The Arakkonam Taluk police were informed about the incident.

Four persons detained

They rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to Tiruttani government hospital. Four persons have been detained in connection with the case.

Following the death of the youngsters, a group of villagers staged a road roko in Soghanur on Wednesday night, demanding action against the attackers.

Not a caste clash, says SP

Ranipet Superintendent of Police R. Sivakumar went to the spot and pacified the residents.

“This is not a caste clash, but the outcome of an ego issue,” claimed Mr. Sivakumar.

Meanwhile VCK leader Thol Thirumalvalavan reacted in a tweet stating — “Two youngmen murdered in Soganur, near Arakkonam. Three others are in hospital in a critical state. Caste-fanatics committed these murders out of the fear of losing in election. VCK demands arrest of PMK caste-fanatics and sand mafia gangs. We'll hold demos on April 10 at all district headquarters.”