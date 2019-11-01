Two youth, including grandson, arrested for murdering 75-year-old woman

Two youth, including the grandson of the 75-year-old victim, were arrested for allegedly murdering her after a failed robbery bid.

Rajammal, who was alone at her home in Kollamangalam village in Madhanur near Ambur, was found dead by her relative on Thursday.

Initially, the neighbours were of the opinion that the woman died due to her illness.

However, a couple of them raised suspicions about her death. When they searched the house, they found three youth hiding inside.

The trio, all in their twenties, allegedly pushed everyone aside and ran from the house.

Relatives and neighbours chased them and got hold of two persons. One of them was the woman’s grandson, Monish, 21.

Failed attempt

The police found that the youth, including Monish, had planned to rob the woman. He, along with his friends Brajwel and Vinod, threatened the woman to part with her jewellery. When she refused to do so, the youth sprayed poisonous substance on her and pushed her down. They got scared of the sudden development and locked themselves in a room.

The Ambur police arrested Monish and Brajwel, and a search has been launched for Vinod. The body of the woman was sent to the Government Hospital in Ambur for post-mortem. Further investigations are on.