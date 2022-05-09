Two youth die in road accident
They were overspeeding after snatching a cellphone, say police
Two youth died of injuries they sustained in an accident near Flagstaff Road on Sunday night.
The police said the two had snatched a cellphone from a pedestrian near Secretariat and fled the spot on a high-end bike. They were driving in a rash manner, lost control of the bike and rammed a wall. The police shifted the grievously injured victims to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital where they died.
