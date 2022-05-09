Tamil Nadu

Two youth die in road accident

Two youth died of injuries they sustained in an accident near Flagstaff Road on Sunday night.

The police said the two had snatched a cellphone from a pedestrian near Secretariat and fled the spot on a high-end bike. They were driving in a rash manner, lost control of the bike and rammed a wall. The police shifted the grievously injured victims to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital where they died.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Chennai
crime
road accident
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 9, 2022 11:19:15 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/two-youth-die-in-road-accident/article65399370.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY