Two youth die in road accident

They were overspeeding after snatching a cellphone, say police

Two youth died of injuries they sustained in an accident near Flagstaff Road on Sunday night.

The police said the two had snatched a cellphone from a pedestrian near Secretariat and fled the spot on a high-end bike. They were driving in a rash manner, lost control of the bike and rammed a wall. The police shifted the grievously injured victims to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital where they died.