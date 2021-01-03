Two youth die in accident near Tirunindravur

CHENNAI

03 January 2021 14:12 IST

Two of three persons, who were riding on one bike, were killed after a lorry rammed into their vehicle near Tirunindravur on Sunday morning.

According to police, Venkatesan, 18, a BCA student, and his cousins Sathya Priya, 18, and Sandhya, 20, are residents of Puliyur near Periyapalayam. On Sunday morning, Venkatesan was riding the bike towards Tirunindravur and the other two were riding pillion.

When the vehicle reached near Nathamedu junction around 9.15 a.m, a lorry coming from the opposite direction rammed into them. Venkatesan and Sathyapriya died on the spot and Sandhya sustained injuries. "Villagers gathered immediately but the lorry driver escaped," said a policeman from the Poonamallee traffic investigation wing.

He said that Sathya Priya and Sandhya are relatives, but their father was no more. "A person named Prabhakar had adopted them," he added. The Poonamalaee traffic police have registered a case and are investigating.