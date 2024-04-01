ADVERTISEMENT

Two years after parent’s demise, child arrives from US in Chennai

April 01, 2024 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

Non-Resident Tamils’ Welfare Board chairperson Karthikeya Sivasenapathy and officials of the Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils received the child and his aunt

The Hindu Bureau

A three-year-old child, whose parents from Tamil Nadu were found dead in Mississippi in the U.S. in May 2022, arrived in Chennai airport on Monday evening. Non-Resident Tamils’ Welfare Board chairperson Karthikeya Sivasenapathy and officials of the Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils received the child and his aunt.

Following his parents’ death, the Child Protective Services (CPS) in Mississippi took custody of the child in 2022. A neighbour, then obtained a power of attorney, to take care of him on a temporary basis. Meanwhile, another family, which was not related to the child, had also obtained a temporary placement of the child for foster care. His Indian aunt arrived in the U.S. to seek custody of her nephew.

After the issue reached a local court, a report from the Child Welfare Committee from Tamil Nadu was produced to support the case of his aunt, who had secured visitation rights by then, while the temporary custody of the child remained with another family.

During his visit to the U.S., Mr. Sivasenapathy held discussion with the Indian diaspora on how to help the child’s Indian aunt. She, eventually, secured the child’s custody.

